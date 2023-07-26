Capcom acquires support studio Swordcanes

Capcom has acquired Swordcanes, a support studio that recently worked on Street Fighter 6.

The publisher announced today that Swordcanes has been made a wholly-owned subsidiary through a share acquisition.

Having worked on major Capcom titles in the past, the publisher acquired Swordcanes to "substantially bolster its developmental and technological capabilities."

Swordcanes has experience in 3D character modelling, environment creation, and animation. The studio has also contributed to Final Fantasy 16, Hi-Fi Rush, New Pokemon Snap, and the Monster Hunter series.

Capcom also announced its financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year. The company's overall net sales were up 74% to ¥43.9 billion ($312 million).

The developer attributed these results to the success of Street Fighter 6, which sold two million units within a month of its release on June 2, 2023.

Last month, Capcom celebrated its 40th anniversary and announced it sold approximately 500 million game titles globally.