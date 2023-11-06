Microsoft and Inworld team up to create AI game dev tools

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Microsoft has announced a multi-year partnership with Inworld AI to create AI game developer tools.

In a new blog post, Xbox general manager of AI Haiyan Zhang said the collaboration intends to provide accessible resources for dialogue, story, and quest creation.

The executive said the toolset will include an AI design copilot for developers to explore more creative ideas.

It will also include an AI character runtime engine to enable new narratives with generated stories.

"We want to help make it easier for developers to realize their visions, try new things, push the boundaries of gaming today, and experiment to improve gameplay, player connection, and more," said Zhang.

Back in January, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the firm planned to incorporate AI products from ChatGPT and OpenAI's Dall-E 2 in all of its products.