Marvel's Midnight Suns developer hit by layoffs

The developer of Marvel's Midnight Suns, Firaxis Games, has reduced its workforce by 30 employees.

As reported by Axios, a source familiar with the matter said that the layoffs hit the studio yesterday.

A Firaxis spokesperson said the redundancies were attributed to a "sharpening of focus, enhancements of efficiencies, and an alignment of our talent against our highest priorities."

They added, "The studio remains focused on developing critically acclaimed video games."

Back in February, when Take-Two reported its Q3 financials, it missed its sales guidance, although Midnight Suns was the biggest release of the quarter.

CEO Strauss Zelenick said in part, "We are seeing softness in terms of consumer demand, particularly for console products and recurrent consumer spending related to console products."

While 11 titles were singled out for helping drive the company's revenue, the superhero RPG was not mentioned.

The news of the Firaxis layoffs comes four weeks after the announcement that the Nintendo Switch version of Midnight Suns was canceled; meanwhile, it launched on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles on May 11.