Borderlands movie grosses $16m globally

The Borderlands movie made a global box office total of $16.5 million during its opening weekend.

As reported by Variety, the film had a production budget of $115 million alongside marketing and distribution costs of $30 million. The adaptation made $8.8 million in the US box office, which amounts to 6% of what it cost to make.

According to studio sources, 60% of the movie's production costs were covered by international presale tickets.

When asked by IGN about the film's box office and critical reception during Take-Two's earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the film "wouldn't have a financial impact" on the publisher or the Borderlands franchise.

The Borderlands movie was initially announced in 2015, with Eli Roth announced as its director and co-writer in 2020. The film was executive produced by Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford and Zelnick.