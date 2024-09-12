Borderlands movie only made $31m at global box office

The Borderlands movie made a total of $31 million at the box office after leaving cinemas on September 5.

According to film industry data site The Numbers, the film made $15.4 million domestically and almost $15.5 million globally after being in theatres for a month.

The movie grossed $16 million globally during its opening weekend starting on August 6. It reportedly had a production budget of $155 million with marketing and distribution costs at $30 million.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick previously said the outcome of the film "wouldn't have a financial impact" on the publisher or the Borderlands franchises as a whole.

The film also didn't score well with critics. At the time of writing, Borderlands has a 10% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 26% on Metacritic.