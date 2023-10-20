London Games Festival returns next April

The London Games Festival is set to return for its ninth year, from April 9 to 25, 2024.

Over ten programs have been confirmed across the capital, including Now Play This from April 6 to 14 at Somerset House, the Games Finance Market between April 11 and 12, the BAFTA Games Awards on April 11, and WASD, which runs from April 25 to 27 at the Truman Brewery.

A new conference called Screen Play will take place on April 10, highlighting connections between the games, television, and film sectors.

The Ensemble exhibition, which showcases industry professionals from Black, Asian, and underrepresented groups, is back for another year alongside the Open Studios initiative and a revival of the London Game Festival Fringe. The London Developer Conference will also return for a second year on April 11.

London Game Festival's official selection will highlight over 30 games from across the globe through an online showcase, in addition to a Steam festival and in-person demos.

Applications for programs are open from November, and tickets for the event will begin in December.

London Game Festival 2023 saw 58,000 people in attendance, including a collection of 20 free and ticketed game events.