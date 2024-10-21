Is AA dead? | Microcast

The latest GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download now, bringing you a quick dive into the biggest stories of the past week.

This time, our main topic centres around comments by former Sony boss Shawn Layden, who declared that not only is the AA space gone but its loss is a threat to the entire games ecosystem. Chris and James unpack his statement and the nuances around it, as well as discussing the opportunities for lower-budget titles in a market seemingly dominated by AAA blockbusters.

We also discuss the biggest news of the past week, including IO and Build A Rocket Boy's publishing partnership, new leadership at Xbox Game Studios, updates on the SAG-AFTRA strike and ongoing industry layoffs, and more.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.