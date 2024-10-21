Here's what GamesIndustry.biz is doing at MCM x EGX 2024

GamesIndustry.biz will be contributing to the B2B content at MCM x EGX 2024.

The event will be held in the Platinum Suite of ExCel London on Friday, October 25. You can register for passes here.

Head of GI Chris Dring will open the day's business sessions with 'A year to forget? Five things to know about the games industry in 2024 (and some predictions)' in which he will present a data-focused analysis of the year touching upon layoffs and studio closures, and the outlook for 2025.

Meanwhile, editor-in-chief James Batchelor will host a panel on 'Join the golden age of gaming adaptations: How games, TV, and Hollywood creators can build new worlds together'.

This panel features Big Fan's Amanda Kruse, Ubisoft's Etienne Bouvier, and The Gillard Consultancy's John Gillard, in which they will discuss how games can work with entertainment IP and vice versa.

Other business sessions include 'Getting funded for game development: The backing is out there'. Hosted by Jon Hicks, Pitchify's Gina Jackson, Venture Partners' Gus Carley, and The Games Angels' Nick Button-Brown will talk about the current sources of funding and how developers can access them.

'Are you safe from lawyers? What recent cases mean for developers' with Sheridans senior associate Anna Poulter-Jones will explore coping in games and what is and isn't legal, including character, art, and genre laws.

The last session will be a panel hosted by Hicks, featuring Playtonic's Sophie Shanks and Kepler Interactive's Callum Owen-Vallentin during which they will discuss how to have a successful launch beyond wishlists.

The day will end at 4pm followed by networking drinks.

