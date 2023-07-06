Games London launches Game Changer programme

Games London has launched a new programme to support video games business founders from under-represented groups.

The Game Changer programme aims to find 40 business founders for 2023, to help them "transform their potential with investors and funders," Games London said.

Games London will deliver the programme with £639,000 through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The Game Changer programme aims to support 80 London businesses across two years, and will promote the London game’s sector "locally, nationally, and internationally," the organiser said.

Running from August to December, the programme includes business training workshops, a mentorship programme, and two events at its conclusion to meet with investors - one in London and one at Slush 2023 in Helsinki, Finland.

"This important programme will help strengthen our position as a games capital, as we continue to build a fairer and more prosperous London for everyone," Justine Simons, deputy mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said.

Applications for the Game Changer programme open today. Senior members of the games industry are encouraged to apply for a mentorship role.

Games London is responsible for the London Games Festival, which had a record-breaking attendance of over 58,000 people in April 2023.

