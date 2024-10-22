Netflix shuts down California game studio

Netflix has shut down its AAA Southern California game studio known as Team Blue.

As reported by Game File, Netflix confirmed its fifth internal studio had been closed, and that three hires on the team had left the company.

This included studio lead Chacko Sonny, creative director Joseph Staten, and art director Rafael Grassetti.

Sonny was hired in October 2022 to lead the studio, followed by Staten in April 2023, who was set to work on a new AAA IP. Grassetti joined the team in May 2023 to work on the same project.

Game File said the studio was "pursuing a big-budget multi-device strategy".

Last week, president of Netflix Games Alain Tascan brought on former Epic vice president of games development Jeet Shroff, as reported by Business Insider. Shroff is now vice president of games tech and portfolio development.

This change reportedly came with a round of layoffs said to have affected 35 people.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Netflix for further clarification.