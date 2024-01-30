Kwalee invests €1.5m in mobile studio 8SEC

Kwalee has announced that it's taken a stake in French mobile studio 8SEC following a €1.5 million investment.

Kwalee's CFO Matthew Farrow and its VP of mobile publishing John Wright will also be joining 8SEC's board.

The company will remain independent and continue operating from its two studios, in Paris and Lyon.

8SEC specialises in "hybrid casual" mobile titles, which it described as "easy to pick up but designed for long-term play with revenue from a mix of ads and in-app purchases."

It's released over 90 titles since its inception in 2015, including Trivia.io, Hero Squad and Idle Army.

Kwalee’s CEO David Darling commented: "We're delighted to invest in talented game studios like 8SEC, expand our reach in the market and collaborate to help them reach even greater success.

"8SEC are renowned for their high quality of production and development and are proven global chart toppers. They align perfectly with our mission of making the most fun games for the world's players and we're excited to support them with the data driven methods we use to scale games globally."