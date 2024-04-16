Kwalee lays off unknown number of staff as it "reshapes business"

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Kwalee is the latest company to implement layoffs as the mobile publisher looks to restructure its business in order to better capitalise on "significant growth opportunities."

The company told MobileGamer.biz it had been letting staff go over the last few months, although did not confirm the number of people affected.

Both GamesIndustry.biz and MobileGamer.biz have heard from sources that around 40 people were affected, accounting for up to 10% of the firm's workforce.

It is believed most layoffs have impact QA and recruitment, although some developers and artists have also been let go. The company's headquarters in Leamington Spa has reportedly been the most affected, with additional layoffs in the company's Bangalore, India branch.

However, Kwalee said fewer than 40 people have been laid off, and emphasised that it plans to grow its headcount from 346 last year to between 410 and 420.

"We are reshaping our business and our team to best capture the significant growth opportunities that currently exist in the sector, including hiring for 20 new roles," a Kwalee spokesperson told MobileGamer.biz.

"Kwalee has the global scale, management expertise and security of funding, combined with a differentiated strategy to take advantage of organic and acquisitive growth opportunities."