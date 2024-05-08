Krafton sees a 24% sales increase for Q1

Krafton released its Q1 financials report, which says it reached $488 million in consumer spending.

Here's what you need to know about the financial earnings from the three months:

The Numbers:

Sales: $488 million (666 billion KRW), up 24% year-on-year

Operating Profit: $227 million (310.5 billion KRW), up 10% year-on-year

Net Profit: $255 million (348.6 billion KRW), up 30% year-on-year

The Highlights:

Regarding sales by division, PC/Console hit $187 million (255.2 Billion KRW), while mobile amassed $295 million (402.3 Billion KRW) and others reached $6.1 million (8.4 Billion KRW).

The report said, "PC/console PUBG: Battlegrounds saw its monthly active users and sales reach the highest figures since the F2P transition in 2022, thanks to the popularity of the Rondo map update released in the fourth quarter of last year and the progressive weapon skin launched in the first quarter of this year."

Looking ahead:

To continue its growth in sales and traffic for PUBG, the games firm, in part, is "actively pushing forward with investment and development for IP franchises."

Additionally the report added that it held a beta test for Dark and Darker Mobile. The five-day period pulled in more than 50,000 users in Korea.

The RPG is planned for a global launch in the second half of 2024.