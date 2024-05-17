Summer Game Fest 2024 partner lineup revealed

Summer Game Fest has announced its first round of partners for this year's event.

As revealed on Thursday, 55 companies will be taking part in the two-hour showcase to be held on June 7, 2024, including Xbox and PlayStation, alongside publishers such as Epic Games, Electronic Arts, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Sega, WB Games, and Ubisoft.

The inclusion of Xbox, PlayStation and Ubisoft are most likely references to their individual showcases which the companies run alongside Summer Game Fest.

The Xbox Games Showcase will take place on June 9, with Ubisoft Forward following on June 10. PlayStation has yet to announce when it will hold its showcase.

Nintendo has announced it will broadcast a Nintendo Direct in June, but this does not appear to be connected to Summer Game Fest.

Summer Game Fest is fronted by Geoff Keighley and has been trying to establish itself as a replacement for E3, the long-running trade show which shut down last year.

It faces some competition from IGN Live, which is the media site's answer to E3 and is de to run June 7 to 9, 2024 in Los Angeles.