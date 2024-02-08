Krafton gets a 3% sales bump in 2023

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

PUBG publisher Krafton released its full-year financials report, which saw its sales increase by 3%.

Here's what you need to know for the game firm's fiscal year

The Numbers:

Full-year sales : KRW1.9 trillion ($1.4 billion), up 3% year-on-year

: KRW1.9 trillion ($1.4 billion), up 3% year-on-year Full-year profit : KRW500 billion ($375 million), up 30% year-on-year

: KRW500 billion ($375 million), up 30% year-on-year Q4 sales : KRW534 billion ($401 million), up 13% year-on-year

: KRW534 billion ($401 million), up 13% year-on-year Q4 profit: KRW600 billion ($451 million), up 19% year-on-year

The Highlights:

Krafton's growth in sales was attributed in part, to the performances of PUBG on PC and consoles.

CEO CH Kim said, "Having achieved stable performance last year, mainly through the PUBG IP, we were able to focus on securing multiple upcoming titles. We are now prepared to take a leap forward.

"This year will mark the beginning of reaping the rewards from these efforts, reaching a pivotal milestone for Krafton's step-by-step growth."

The company noted that it saw record monthly sales in December as Battlegrounds Mobile India resumed its operations last year.

India granted Krafton's Battleground Mobile India a three-month trial period after the company addressed issues regarding users' data security.

Looking Ahead

CEO CH Kim said that in 2024, Krafton intends to launch a new title every year as a part of its "scale-up creative" strategy.

This business plan includes titles such as Dinkum Mobile, Project Black Budget, and Subnautica 2. The games firm has also said it has invested in more than ten game projects as a part of its upscaling effort.