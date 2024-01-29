Krafton receives wrongful termination lawsuit

Krafton has received a wrongful termination lawsuit from a former female employee.

Per Polygon, the ex-staffer claims that the PUBG publisher fired her shortly after she reported being sexually assaulted by a former executive at the firm.

The suit, filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, states that the employee worked with Krafton from 2021 until 2023. It says the incident occurred at a work-related party after the Game Awards.

Krafton leadership was notified about the assault afterward. However, the suit says it was ignored and not investigated. According to the lawsuit, the employee was fired two months after she reported the assault.

According to his LinkedIn, the executive named in the lawsuit worked at Krafton for nearly three years and left the publisher on September 2023.

In response to Polygon's report, a Krafton spokesperson said, "We treat all allegations of improper workplace conduct with the utmost seriousness. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to comment on the specifics of the case."