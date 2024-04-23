Krafton takes minority stake in Far From Home

Krafton has taken a minority shake in Polish developer Far From Home.

Game Developer reported that Krafton will be supporting the Forever Skies developer with the title's ongoing development, and its future projects.

Far From Home will be staying independent and continue to self publish its titles.

CEO Andrzej Blumenfeld commented: "While we can comfortably fund the operation of our studio through the sales of Forever Skies, the capital injection from Krafton will provide important funding diversification and security for us in the long term.

"We are pleased that Krafton believes in our vision and wants to support our growth. With this in mind and with the recent announcement of our agreement with Sony, we believe that our games will be even better and the future of Far From Home looks bright."

Earlier this year, Far From Home had announced that Forever Skies will release on PS5 exclusively when it comes to its console release. The title will also launch on PC, as it has been in Early Access on Steam since June 2023.

Its full release is expected sometime this year.

We talked to Far From Home when the studio launched back in 2020, with Blumenfeld telling us about the developer's big ambitions.