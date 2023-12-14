Kojima Productions and A24 to adapt live-action Death Stranding movie

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

A24 and Kojima Productions, led by Hideo Kojima, have announced that they will be teaming up to produce a live-action Death Stranding movie.

Death Stranding was released in 2019, and in November 2022, it amassed a player count of more than 10 million.

In the announcement, Kojima said, "A24 was born into this world about ten years ago; their presence is singular within the industry; they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative."

"I have been attracted to their creations, and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last eight years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together."

Last year, it was reported that Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios would develop and produce the movie. It's unknown if that has changed with the A24 collaboration.

Kojima Productions has been preparing to expand its media offerings as it launched a division dedicated to music, TV, and film in 2021.

While a film is underway for Death Stranding, the game's sequel was announced in December 2022 during The Game Awards.