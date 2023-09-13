iPhone 15 Pro will run native versions of AAA titles

AAA games like Assassin's Creed Mirage and the remake of Resident Evil 4 will soon be available to play on iPhone 15 Pro.

Announced during Apple's Wonderlust Event, a new A17 Pro chip has enabled support for games previously only available on console and PC.

The A17 Pro chip supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, MetalFX Upscaling, HDR displays, and variable refresh rates. As a result, the iPhone 15 Pro can run games such as Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding.

The iPhone 15 Pro is also compatible with "advanced" games controllers, including the PS5 DualSense controller.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will launch in early 2024, while the Resident Evil games and Death Stranding are expected to be released later this year.

Additionally, Ubisoft revealed that Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence is expected to launch in early 2024.

The event also featured mobile games like Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact, showcasing how the chip updates have improved the quality of these games on iOS.