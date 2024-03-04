Jobs Roundup: March 2024 | Roblox team grows with duo appointments

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups.

If you have new appointments or transitions in your company that belong here, please send the names of the appointees, new role and company, and prior role and company to newhires@gamesindustry.biz.

Roblox expands with duo appointments

Roblox's leadership has grown with the new appointments of John Love and Allison McDuffee.

Love steps into the role of vice president of business development. He previously worked at Disney Interactive as VP of interactive experiences.

Meanwhile, Allison McDuffee has been named global head of brand insights.

Before her new role, McDuffee was Twitch’s insights and measurement head.

Murray Pannell

Murray Pannell | Chief marketing officer, Playfusion

Murray Pannell has announced he's joined Playfusion as its new chief marketing officer.

Prior to his new role, he worked as senior vice president of global marketing at Build A Rocket Boy.

His career experience includes a five-year stint as Europe vice president of publishing with 2k.

In the past, he was also UK and Ireland marketing director at PlayStation.

Remco Verheij

Remco Verheij | Chief financial officer, Newzoo

Newzoo has named Remco Verheij as its chief financial officer.

Throughout Verheij’s work history, he served as JDE Peet’s global FPA reporting and analysis manager. He was with the company for three years.

He also worked at Activision Blizzard for four years as a senior manager.