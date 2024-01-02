Jobs Roundup: January 2024 | Technicolor Creative names Bill Polson as CTO

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups.

Bill Polson | CTO, Technicolor Creative Studios

Technicolor Creative Studios has appointed Bill Polson as its new Chief Technology Officer.

He will oversee the development of new technologies and the firm's creative business operations.

Polson's career history includes a 20-year stint at Pixar Animation Studios; he last served as director of industry strategy and chief technology officer. He also worked as director of pipeline and workflow for media entertainment firm MPC. Polson was with the company for two years.

In the announcement of his new role, Polson said, "Technicolor Creative Studios has always been a place where technology and creativity converge to produce extraordinary results. I'm thrilled to take on this new challenge and contribute to the incredible work that sets us apart in the industry."

Sérgio Laranjeira

Sérgio Laranjeira | Chief technical officer, Metacore

Sérgio Laranjeira has been named CTO for game studio Metacore. Laranjeira's new responsibilities will include creating technology and infrastructure for the mobile game developer.

He previously served as senior director of engineering at Delivery Hero. Laranjeira was with the tech firm for three years. He also worked at financial services company N26 for a year as engineering manager.

"I'm embracing the challenge of a new tech setup that will help the company grow even further. Working in gaming has been a long-time dream for me, and I can't wait to join the talented and passionate team in January and bring my experience to the benefit of creating new hit games," Laranjeira said.

Sumo Group announces new groups of appointments

Left to right; Negrican Sandalci, Amelia White, Mat Kemp, Tom Rhodes

Sumo Group has announced new appointments within the company and its subsidiaries.

Negrican Sandalci is now product manager at Sumo Sheffield, whereas Amelia White has stepped into the producer role at Sumo Sheffield. Meanwhile, Mat Kemp has been appointed as senior producer manager at Sumo Sheffield. The studio also gains a new IT purchasing lead in Tom Rhodes.

Left to right; Abbie Barker, Razi Abbas, Rachel Smith, Chynna Gibney

Abbie Barker joins Sumo Sheffield as a junior IT support analyst, and Razi Abbas is named senior project manager at the studio. Sumo Group appointed Rachel Smith as marketing graphic designer. Meanwhile, Sumo Digital gains a new HR data and admin assistant in Chynna Gibney.