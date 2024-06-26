Infogrames buys Surgeon Simulator franchise from TinyBuild

Atari's Infogrames label has picked up the Surgeon Simulator series from TinyBuild.

The publishing division was relaunched by Atari in April to focus on games outside of Atari's core portfolio of IP. Alongside that launch, the firm announced the acquisition of the Totally Reliable Delivery Service, also from TinyBuild.

Surgeon Simulator is a comedy medical operation simulator developed by Bossa Studios. Titles in the franchise include the 2013 original, the 2016 VR game Surgeon Simulator VR: Meet the Medic, the 2018 Switch title Surgeon Simulator CPR and the 2020 sequel Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas.

Infogrames says it plans to expand the distribution of these games, explore merchandising opportunities and potentially develop new titles.

“More than 10 years after the release of the original, Surgeon Simulator remains a popular and unique franchise,” stated Infogrames manager Geoffroy Châteauvieux. “This was a rare opportunity to acquire a game with a timeless appeal, and we are excited to have Surgeon Simulator within the Infogrames portfolio.”

Infogrames was founded in 1983 in Paris, and grew aggressively through the 1990s and early 2000s via a slew of acquisitions. It licensed the Atari brand in 2003 and rebranded the business under that name. What followed was a series of huge losses, resulting in cuts and closures, a company re-organisation and the full acquisition of Atari Inc. The firm's European distribution business was then sold to Bandai Namco.

After a few failed efforts to refocus the brand around different concepts, the current Atari leadership has focused on the growing retro games market, and has acquired several remaster and remake specialists, including Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios. It has also acquired numerous IP catalogues, such as titles from Intellivison, M Network Games and Stern Electronics (plus any more).