Atari relaunches Infogrames, acquires Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Atari has announced the revival of the Infogrames brand, relaunching it as a publishing label.

Infogrames will focus on publishing and acquiring IP, the first of which being Totally Reliable Delivery Service, which it purchased from Tiny Build.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but Atari said it includes the 2019 game, its trademarks, and "underlying property."

Infogrames will in particular focus on properties that fall "outside the core portfolio of IP associated with the Atari brand," the announcement said, adding that game preservation will also be a core aspect of the label.

The new publisher will be led by Atari COO Geoffroy Châteauvieux as manager. He commented: "With Totally Reliable Delivery Service, Infogrames is starting off with a strong IP that has a loyal and enthusiastic player base. The Infogrames team will be able to expand upon the strong work of tinyBuild, and re-energise this high-potential franchise."

Atari CEO Wade Rosen also said: "For decades, Infogrames built a reputation as a publisher and developer of amazing and eclectic games, and we are excited to bring it back."