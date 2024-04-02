If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Atari acquires RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 publishing rights

The firm is now the only single publisher of all major games in the simulation series

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Frontier Developments has sold the publishing rights of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 to Atari.

The total sale price of the licensing rights was agreed upon at $7 million.

$4 million of that amount will be cash upfront, and the remaining $3 million is a deferred cash consideration.

With the reclaimed publishing rights, Atari is now the sole publisher of all major games in the RollerCoaster Tycoon series.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 was launched back in 2004, developed by Frontier and in collaboration with Chris Sawyer, creator of the games franchise.

"As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rollercoaster Tycoon with Chris Sawyer, I am really pleased that we can unite this important and successful title in the series with the rest of the franchise," said Atari CEO Wade Rosen.

