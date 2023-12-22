Versus Evil shuts down

Versus Evil announced its own closure on social media today.

"Today is a sad day," the company said. "After 10 wonderful years, Versus Evil is shutting its doors. We've loved bringing you the best indie games we could find & sharing so many happy memories with you all, our amazing community! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for everything!"

In another post today, Versus Evil head of production Lance James confirmed that the indie publisher's entire team had been laid off.

Versus Evil was founded in 2013 and acquired by TinyBuild and its QA studio Red Cerberus in 2021.

Earlier this month, TinyBuild reported that it would miss its revenue forecast.

At the same time, TinyBuild announced that it had settled a legal dispute with Versus Evil's former owner Stall Proof LLC, as well as general manager Steve Escalante and head of production James.

The trio had alleged that TinyBuild breached a number of its obligations as part of the purchased agreement, specifically around releasing promised funds to the indie publisher and providing material support.

TinyBuild paid $3.5 million and legal costs to settle the claims, and Escalante announced he would be leaving the company shortly after.

Versus Evil's first major project was The Banner Saga, and the company went on to help publish a variety of titles including Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, Mothergunship, Stray Souls, and Unmetal.