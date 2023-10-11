Implicit Conversions sets up new Canada base

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Retro game and game emulation firm Implicit Conversions has unveiled a new headquarters in Canada.

Bill Litshauer, who was appointed president, will oversee the location.

Implicit Conversions was established in 2019 by Jake Stine and Robin Lavallée. It has worked with Sony Interactive Entertainment to re-release PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable titles to current generation Sony consoles.

Its partners also include Capcom, Team17, and Bandai Namco.

Implicit Conversions has released titles such as Ape Escape, Wild Arms 2, and Jumping Flash.

"We want gamers to be able to relive the nostalgia from when they played their favorite games as kids. At the same time, we want to make these classics accessible to today's audience on modern consoles," said Litshauer.