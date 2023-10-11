If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Implicit Conversions sets up new Canada base

The game emulation firm also names Bill Litshauer as president for the new headquarters

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Retro game and game emulation firm Implicit Conversions has unveiled a new headquarters in Canada.

Bill Litshauer, who was appointed president, will oversee the location.

Implicit Conversions was established in 2019 by Jake Stine and Robin Lavallée. It has worked with Sony Interactive Entertainment to re-release PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable titles to current generation Sony consoles.

Its partners also include Capcom, Team17, and Bandai Namco.

Implicit Conversions has released titles such as Ape Escape, Wild Arms 2, and Jumping Flash.

"We want gamers to be able to relive the nostalgia from when they played their favorite games as kids. At the same time, we want to make these classics accessible to today's audience on modern consoles," said Litshauer.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.