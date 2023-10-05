Housemarque is relocating within Helsinki

Returnal developer Housemarque has announced plans to relocate to a new studio by the end of 2024.

The Helsinki-based developer will stay within the city, moving to a building that will become "one of the largest and most advanced gaming headquarters in the Nordics" according to Sponda, the Finnish real estate asset company developing the project.

"Our new office will play a key role in attracting talented individuals who want to work in an environment that inspires creativity and innovation," brand director Mikael Haveri said in an announcement.

Housemarque's new studio space will span over 3,000 square metres and house facilities such as a movie theatre, wellness areas, a podcast studio, café, two floating audio stations, and high-technology meeting and team rooms.

"This facility will not only be a testament to our rich gaming legacy, but will also be a beacon of innovation and creativity in the Northernmost capital," Haveri wrote in a separate blog post.

He highlighted that sustainability will be a top priority and that its "revamped hub will champion green initiatives, ensuring a balance between technology and planetary care."

In 2021, Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Housemarque for an undisclosed sum.

The Finnish studio had long been a partner with SIE, having released eight titles exclusively to PlayStation so far, including Returnal and Matterfall.