Harry Krueger exits from Housemarque after 14-year stint

Housemarque has announced that game director Harry Krueger has exited the game studio.

Kruger originally joined the Returnal maker back in 2009 as a gameplay programmer.

His game credits include Resogun and Matterfall. He also served as game director for 2017's Nex Machina and 2021's Returnal.

In the announcement of his departure, Krueger said, "Departing from Housemarque was a very difficult decision for me, but I'm leaving the company with nothing but deep gratitude for the past, and a glowing optimism for the future - with an exciting new project in the works, a fantastic team that's stronger than ever, and the continuous support of Sony and Playstation Studios, I know that Housemarque's brightest chapter has yet to be written."

Housemarque's general manager, Ilari Kuittinen, also added that the studio is gearing up for its next title.