Hideki Kamiya leaving PlatinumGames

Hideki Kamiya, creator and director of Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101, is leaving PlatinumGames.

As reported by VGC, Kamiya was promoted to vice president last year. He will step down from this position on October 12.

"This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs and was by no means an easy decision to make," wrote Kamiya on X.

"However, I feel this outcome is for the best. I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way. I hope you'll keep your eyes peeled."

Kamiya co-founded PlatinumGames in 2006 with president and CEO Atsushi Inaba, former CEO Tatsuya Minami, and Shinji Mikami after leaving Capcom's Clover Studio.

In response to Kamiya's departure, PlatinumGames shared on X: "We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of [the studio] from our start-up to this very day.

"We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavours as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future."

In 2020, PlatinumGames opened a new Tokyo studio to work on a follow-up to Kamiya's Viewtiful Joe and Wonderful 101. Codenamed Project G.G., Kamiya was attached as the game's director.