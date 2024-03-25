GDC 2024, PS5 Pro, and Ubisoft's AI NPCs | GI Microcast

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The latest GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download or watch now, and dives into some of the biggest conversations around the business of video games from the past week.

Chris Dring returns from San Francisco to bring us a better sense of the mood at GDC 2024 and how it reflects what's happening in the industry, as well as some of the more interesting things he learned around the conference.

Subjects that get discussed include the leaked PS5 Pro specs and what impact (if any) a mid-gen refresh might have for the console, why publishers and developers may be deprioritising Xbox, and the potential for AI initiatives such as Ubisoft's Neo NPCs.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.