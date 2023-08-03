GameStop to dump cryptocurrency wallet support

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

GameStop will be ending its support of cryptocurrency wallets.

As reported by Bloomberg, the decision is a rollback of a crypto push led by company chairman Ryan Cohen.

In the announcement, GameStop said, "Due to the regulatory uncertainty of the crypto space, GameStop has decided to remove its iOS and Chrome Extension wallets from the market on November 1, 2023."

The news comes a year after the company unveiled its NFT marketplace.

Changes to cryptocurrency support have not been the only shifts GameStop has seen recently.

Near the end of July, it was announced that CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh would resign on August 11; she held the role for just over a year.

A month prior, GameStop's board of directors terminated CEO Matt Furlong and has not named a replacement.