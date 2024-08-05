GameStop shuts down Game Informer

Game Informer has been shut down after 33 years in publication.

As reported by Kotaku, staff were reportedly called into a meeting on Friday (August 3) by parent company GameStop where they were informed of the closure, that the entire team was laid off, and that severance packages would be put in place.

GameStop shared a statement to social media the same day, announcing that the site was shutting down.

Former video lead Alex Van Aken said the Game Informer site had been taken down completely, leaving employees without the opportunity to back up work. It is currently a landing page containing the statement shared on social media.

Game Informer's former content director Kyle Hilliard said the team was "about 70% done with the next issue" before the magazine was shut down and the entire team were laid off.

GameStop acquired Game Informer in 2000.

It shut down Game Informer Australia in 2019, which was followed by two rounds of layoffs in August and March that year.