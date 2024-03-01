GamesIndustry.biz's South Africa Games Week starts this Monday

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Next week is South Africa Games Week on GamesIndustry.biz.

Deputy editor Marie Dealessandri spoke to a range of developers from the country to discuss the opportunities and challenges across South Africa, what companies are doing to cater to a global audience, how they're bringing both African content and talent to other markets, and what lies ahead for the games industry in South Africa.

All of this will be presented in a series of interviews starting from Monday, March 4.

The week-long special will include conversations with South African powerhouse Free Lives, the now Annapurna-owned 24 Bit Games, Semblance developer Nyamakop, work-for-hire studios Sea Monster Entertainment and Six Peaks Games, newcomer Studio Bolland, and RocketRide's Limpho Moeti.

We spoke to Nick Hall, CEO of trade body IESA, and his fellow Africa Games Week co-founder Rex Bowden, about the future of the event and scaling the South African games industry.

We also scoured through reports on the spending, developer landscape, and audience to be found in this market, to bring you all the latest figures about the South African games industry.

South Africa Games Week is the latest in our series of territory reports, following our in-depth looks at the video games industry in Australia and Italy.

You'll be able to find each article via the 'South Africa Games Week' tag, or in a handy list below that we'll update throughout next week.