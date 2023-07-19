GamesIndustry.biz sales team expands with Tanya Machinjike

The GamesIndustry.biz team continues to grow as we are this week joined by Tanya Machinjike.

Marking her games industry debut, Machinjike has previously held sales roles at various engineering firms, as well as in Higher Education marketing at The Student Room. She takes on the role of account manager, and will report to George Corner.

Corner, meanwhile, has been promoted after less than two years as a trade event account manager for ReedPop, now taking on the role of sales manager for GamesIndustry.biz.

He and Machinjike will continue to support both the website and our events, including the upcoming GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit in Seattle, which returns on August 31.

Machinjike's appointment and Corner's promotion follow the addition of staff writer Sophie McEvoy to the editorial team.

You can contact George by emailing george.corner@gamesindustry.biz, Tanya by emailing tanya.machinjike@gamesindustry.biz, and both by emailing sales@gamesindustry.biz.