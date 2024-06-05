GamesIndustry.biz heads to IGN Live to discuss the future of games platforms

Where will gamers be playing in the future? That's the question we're going to try and answer during a special panel at IGN Live on Sunday.

GamesIndustry.biz head Christopher Dring will lead a panel featuring former PlayStation exec, and current advisor to Tencent, Shawn Layden, veteran games analyst Michael Pachter and author, curator and historian Van Burnham. It takes place at 2pm local time in Los Angeles, with coverage on IGN and GamesIndustry.biz.

During the 30-minute session, we will discuss the role of consoles, the trends on mobile and PC, and look to the potential impact of areas such as game streaming, Netflix and 'metaverse' titles such as Fortnite and Roblox.

IGN Live is one of several games events taking place in LA this week, during a period previously occupied by the E3 trade show. Other events include Summer Games Fest, Play Days and Ubisoft Forward, while Xbox will also be on the ground meeting with media following the close of its Games Showcase.

There are also a string of digital events scheduled over June, which you can read all about here.