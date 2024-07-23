Discover how to maintain morale during troubled times at the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit

HR experts Brightmine will share insight on how organisations are managing their workforce during the current economic climate at September's GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit.

Sheila Attwood, senior content manager for data and insights, will also offer best practice examples of maintaining team staff morale during these turbulent times. The games industry is currently suffering from a severe correction, marked by thousands of redundancies, following a period of significant expansion between 2020 and 2022.

Attwood has almost 30 years experience of working in research and editorial, and leads the team that is responsible for the data and market insights content on Brightmine, including the employer practice surveys, webinars and podcasts, and reward content. She speaks regularly around pay rates in the media.

Supporting employees during the current 'never normal' will be a major topic at the HR Summit, which takes place at the Royal Institution in London on September 18. Tickets are available here.

Other topics include leadership, neurodiversity, remote and hybrid working, AI, mental health and the skills crisis. The event will conclude with the 2024 Best Places To Work Awards.

Last year the event was a complete sell-out and took place at BAFTA. This year's event will take place in a bigger venue, and our expert speaker line-up includes Andy Coley (Games Leadership), Eimear Slattery (RKD), Emma Smith (Hestia Talent), Gina Jackson (Pitchify), Hayley Blundy (Futurlab), Lisa Opie (Ubisoft), Michael Chan (Compulsion Games), Perri Lewis (Mastered), Phil Atkinson (NextGen Skills), Pierre Escaich (Ubisoft), Sarah Brewster (Fresh Seed), Sarah Sorrell (Safe In Our World), Scott Baxter (Wardog), Sean Hogan (RKD), Sheila Attwood (Brightmine), Tommy Thompson (AI and Games), and many more to be announced.

For sponsorship queries, please contact George.Corner@gamesindustry.biz.

The Best Places To Work Awards is in its final month of judging, with just a few weeks left for companies to take part. They can sign-up here.