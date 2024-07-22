Are your staff paid enough?

UK games companies can find out whether they're paying their employees competitive rates via this year's salary benchmarking project, which is a collaboration between GamesIndustry.biz and Brightmine.

The project began last year as a pilot programme, with the 2023 data featuring more than 3,000 employee salaries.

Games companies have until the end of the month to submit salary information for 2024. They will then receive a free basic report, with more detailed benchmarking reports (and system access) available for a fee. Some of the data will also be shared at September's GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit.

All data is confidential and anonymised, so nothing can be traced to your company or any individual.

Brightmine (formerly called XpertHR) is a well-established benchmarking service that is adopted by many other industries.

You can register your interest here.

If you have any questions about data participation or are interested in connecting, you can email Rachel.Sunderland@brightmine.com or Jennie.jakubowski@brightmine.com