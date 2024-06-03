Skip to main content

Summer games showcases: What to watch and when

Find out when to watch the latest from Xbox, Ubisoft, Summer Game Fest, Day of the Devs, Devolver, Wholesome Games and more

News by James Batchelor Editor-in-chief
June has arrived and with it comes the usual cavalcade of video game announcements, all presented in a series of livestreamed showcases.

The season technically kicked off last week with PlayStation's State of Play, but the barrage of trailers will ramp up from Thursday, with Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest showing on the following day, culminating with Ubisoft Forward on Monday, June 10.

In between, we'll see the latest announcements from Xbox, IGN Live, Devolver Digital, Wholesome Games, and more.

Nintendo has also confirmed it will release a Nintendo Direct at some point in June, which will show off titles it has coming to Switch in the second half of 2024. The platform holder has said this broadcast will not mention the console's upcoming successor.

You can check out the full schedule for this year's summer showcases below:

Conference Date EDT PDT BST CEST
Guerrilla Collective Thurs, June 6 1pm 10am 6pm 7pm
IGN Live Fri, June 7 to Sunday, June 9 1pm 10am 6pm 7pm
Access-Ability Summer Showcase Fri, June 7 11am 8am 4pm 5pm
Summer Games Fest Fri, June 7 5pm 2pm 10pm 11pm
Day of the Devs Fri, June 7 7pm 4pm 12am (Sat, June 8) 1am (Sat, June 8)
Devolver Direct Fri, June 7 8pm 5pm 1am (Sat, June 8) 2am (Sat, June 8)
Future of Play Direct Sat, June 8 11am 8am 4pm 5pm
Wholesome Direct Sat, June 8 12pm 9am 5pm 6pm
Latin American Games Showcase Sat, June 8 1pm 10am 6pm 7pm
Women-led Games Showcase Sat, June 8 2.30pm 11.30am 7.30pm 8.30pm
Future Games Summer Showcase Sat, June 8 3pm 12pm 8pm 9pm
Xbox Games Showcase Sun, June 9 1pm 10am 6pm 7pm
PC Gaming Show Sun, June 9 4pm 1pm 9pm 10pm
Ubisoft Forward Mon, June 10 12pm 9am 5pm 6pm

