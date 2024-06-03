Summer games showcases: What to watch and when

June has arrived and with it comes the usual cavalcade of video game announcements, all presented in a series of livestreamed showcases.

The season technically kicked off last week with PlayStation's State of Play, but the barrage of trailers will ramp up from Thursday, with Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest showing on the following day, culminating with Ubisoft Forward on Monday, June 10.

In between, we'll see the latest announcements from Xbox, IGN Live, Devolver Digital, Wholesome Games, and more.

Nintendo has also confirmed it will release a Nintendo Direct at some point in June, which will show off titles it has coming to Switch in the second half of 2024. The platform holder has said this broadcast will not mention the console's upcoming successor.

You can check out the full schedule for this year's summer showcases below: