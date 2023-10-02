Games London’s Game Changer programme heads to GI Investment Summit

Games London is bringing its Game Changer group of business founders to the GI Investment Summit next week.

Game Changer is a program that supports game developers from under-represented groups. It is supporting 40 business founders in 2023 and helping them transform their chances with investors and publishers.

At the Investment Summit, these founders will have a chance to meet and speak with investors, platform holders and publishers one-to-one and in group settings. The event kicks off on Thursday, October 12th alongside the EGX consumer show.

A series of talks are also taking place, including sessions on setting up a studio with Maverick Games, working with publishers featuring Futurlab and Square Enix Collective, plus our big games investor panel featuring the likes of Hiro Capital, UK Games Fund, Amrea & Co and Code Coven. There are also roundtables with UK Games Fun, Kowloon Nights and ID @ Xbox.

“Investors and publishers attending the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit will get a chance to meet upcoming businesses run by founders from under-represented backgrounds who are part of Games London’s Game Changer programme," said Michael French, head of Games London. "These businesses are not just diverse in terms of demographic, but they are working across an area of ideas and businesses from games software on console, PC, mobile and VR, through to services and consultancy,”

He added: “We are proud to be part of the summit and offering extra exposure to our cohort. Game Changer is a new two-year programme supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund - aka Levelling Up - which has given us the chance to provide workshops, mentoring and trade show presence for founders and leaders who otherwise might miss out. We’ve already hosted events for the cohort in person and online, including the Truman Brewery, and are building towards taking all 30+ businesses to Finland for an outbound mission plus a dedicated investor market in December.”

The GI Investment Summit is sponsored by TinyBuild and tickets are on sale now for as low as £45 (+ booking fee and VAT). Each ticket includes access to the event, the meeting system, lunch, refreshments and and a four-day pass to the EGX consumer show that runs October 12th - October 15th.

Tickets are available through here. For sponsorship enquiries, contact George.Corner@gamesindustry.biz.

The Investment Summit is part of a series of shows that GamesIndustry.biz is running at EGX. The GI Academy student event is returning with big talks from the likes of legendary games composer Grant Kirkhope. This year, attendees have the chance to 'graduate' from the Academy by completing tasks such as listening to talks, meeting developers and visiting booths. For more details on how to book group student tickets to EGX, contact Daniel Jones.