Game Devs of Color Expo returns in 2024

The presentation returns for its ninth annual showcase from September 18 to September 21

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Game Devs of Color Expo (GDoCExpo) has announced that its presentation will return for its ninth annual showcase.

This year's show will be online from September 18 to September 21; submissions for panels, speakers, and games are now open.

Catt Small, co-organizer of Game Devs of Color Expo, said, "Our event is fully centered around creators of color without being a diversity zoo. We continue to focus on the thought and creativity that our community puts into making their unique games."

"As a speaker at GDoCExpo, you won't need to reveal traumatic experiences for others to consume. We want to hear what you love about making games — what inspires you and how you build your work. Non-technical and technical talks are all welcome."

Since 2019, GDoCExpo has distributed $390,000 to game developers of colors. In 2022, it became a non-profit organization.

