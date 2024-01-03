Game dev coworking space The Gaming Hub opens in Portugal

Tech startup Unicorn Factory Lisboa has launched a new coworking space in Portugal's capital, in partnership with Fortis Games.

Known as The Gaming Hub, the building is divided on two floors with 13 private rooms and 12 coworking spaces, as reported by GamesBeat.

Fortis Games will occupy one floor, and is accompanied by other studios including OnTop Studios, GameDev Técnico (composed of 50 university students), and 18 virtual staff members from Volt Games, Infinity Games, and Didimo.

Office space management company Maleo and the Association of Portuguese Video Game Producers are also part of the project.

"The Gaming Hub brings together innovative companies, universities, leading companies in the sector, investors and talent, in order to foster growth for this ecosystem in the country, attract investment, and create jobs," said Gil Azevedo, executive director of Unicorn Factory Lisboa.

"The partnership with Fortis Games, Maleo and APVP will contribute to the creation of a strong gaming community and the development of an important ecosystem in Portugal."

Fortis Games was established in 2022, formed by WB Games veterans Steven Chiang and Shawn Foust alongside Calvin Lau with a focus on developing live action service games.