500+ World of Warcraft developers unionise

Over 500 World of Warcraft developers have unionised.

By forming the World of Warcraft Game Makers Guild under the Communications Workers of America union (WoWGG-CWA), over 500 "designers, engineers, producers, artists, quality assurance testers, and more" have formed the "first wall-to-wall union at Activision Blizzard."

It also marks the largest wall-to-wall union at a Microsoft-owned studio, and is "further evidence of the growing effect to successfully organise the video game industry".

60 Blizzard QA workers have also joined CWA and are similarly recognised as a union by Microsoft.

The team says that "achieving union recognition is a significant milestone in a journey that began when employees walked out and rallied at Blizzard Entertainment HQ in Irvine, Calif., in 2021 to protest Activision Blizzard’s response to a CA DFEH discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit, which was settled after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision."

“What we've accomplished at World of Warcraft is just the beginning," said Eric Lanham, test analyst and member of WoWGG-CWA. "My colleagues and I are embarking on a quest to secure better pay, benefits, and job security through a strong union contract.

"We know that when workers have a protected voice, it's a win-win for employee standards, the studio, and World of Warcraft fans looking for the best gaming experience. Through our union, we're ready to tank any obstacles, heal any wounds, and DPS through the challenges ahead. Together, we will ensure a full tier set bonus with the inclusion of all job titles in the same union."

Senior director of organising at CWA, Tom Smith, added: "The decision by workers on World of Warcraft to form a union marks a key inflection point in the broader movement for video game worker organising industry-wide.

"This victory, built on years of foundation work since the launch of the Game Workers Unite movement at GDC, reflects a deeply rooted commitment to change."

Earlier this week, hundreds of staff at Fallout and Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda Game Studios similarly unionised, joining the Communication Workers of America.

"This victory underscores the growing momentum of worker organizing in the video game industry and will hopefully continue to inspire other video game workers to form unions and raise industry-wide expectations for pay, benefits and respect for workers’ rights," added the CWA.