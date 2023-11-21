Fortnite restricted content is mostly unusable in creative maps rated ten and up

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Fortnite's new age-restricted rollout has made most cosmetics unusable for creative maps designated for ages ten and up.

Forbes contributor Paul Tassi reported that this has resulted in the new system arbitrarily labeling skins and cosmetics.

"There are skins from R-rated and MA-rated movies, TV shows, or video games that are not banned because they don't have guns or are not spooky enough," said Tassi.

Epic Games issued a statement on social media providing more context to the content restriction and intentions to resolve the matter.

The company said, "About 7% of Fortnite outfits can only be equipped in islands rated Teen. Over the next year, we will enable most of these outfits to be compatible with all ratings by having them auto-adjust their appearance based on the island you want to play."

Update: Epic Games issued a statement about the cosmetic issues, stating that it would disable the feature until it finds a solution.

"Cosmetic gating will be disabled for the majority of Fortnite cosmetics until we have a long-term solution in place. This change will start rolling out with the v28.00 update on December 3, 2023," said Epic.

"We were conservative in how we reviewed cosmetics and their potential impact on an island's rating. We are evaluating all cosmetics again now."