Epic Games CEO says company is now "financially sound"

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney announced that the firm is now "financially sound" during a presentation at Unreal Fest 2024 yesterday.

Sweeney recalled the company's state in 2023, noting that it "had to get its finances in order", which resulted in the layoffs of around 830 people last September.

"We spent the last year rebuilding and really executing solidly on all fronts," he said. "I'm happy to tell you now that the company is financially sound, and that Fortnite and the Epic Games Store have hit new records in concurrency and success."

Sweeney also revealed that Fortnite achieved a new peak over the holidays, reaching 110 million monthly active users.

Epic Games Store General manager Steve Allison highlighted that the storefront reached 70 million monthly active users last month.

Earlier this week, Epic filed another legal complaint against Google and Samsung. It claimed that Samsung's Auto Blocker feature "cements the Google Play Store as the only viable way to get apps on Samsung devices, blocking every other store from competing on a level playing field."

The firm won an antitrust case against Google last December. It claimed that the current partnership between Google and Samsung undermined the verdict the jury reached in that case.