Epic Games bolsters Fortnite and UEFN parental controls to monitor playtime and set time limits

Epic Games is introducing two new parental controls to help parents better monitor their child's Fortnite and UEFN time: time limit controls and time reports.

According to a statement from Epic, the latter will do exactly as the name suggests and gives parents access to a dashboard which provides a daily breakdown of time spent in Fortnite and UEFN.

The former helps parents limit the total amount of time their child can play per day, choose specific time windows when their child can play each day - and set time limits within that window - and choose whether to allow their child to request more time.

"If a parent sets up a time limit, their child will begin seeing in-game notifications when they have 30 minutes left in Fortnite and UEFN," Epic explained.

"Once the child reaches their limit, they will not be able to use Fortnite or UEFN until the next day or until a new window begins, unless a parent chooses to grant more time."

The time limit controls work across all devices linked to the same account.

