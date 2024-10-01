Epic Games lowers royalty fee for games released simultaneously on Epic Games Store

Epic Games will drop its royalty fees from 5% to 3.5% for developers that release eligible Unreal Engine games on Epic Games Stores at the same time as other mobile, console, or PC platforms.

Called "Launch Everywhere with Epic," the initiative - which goes live on January 1, 2025 - "will apply for all platforms and stores where you offer your games, including consoles."

Epic clarified that the royalty rate will revert to 5% if you offer your Unreal Engine game on another PC or Android store "and do not offer it on the Epic Games Store for the corresponding platform."

"With the huge pressure on margins across the game business, we’re improving our engine and store terms further to help you reach bigger audiences with more developer-friendly terms," Epic said in a press release.

Yesterday we learned that Epic Games is filing another legal complaint against Google as well as Samsung, claiming the latter's Auto Blocker is a barrier to alternative app stores and clashes with a jury verdict last year.