Former Loaded director launches Beck Interactive Partners

The former director of Loaded's games team has launched Beck Interactive Partners, a developer representation firm.

Alex Beck founded the company to connect developers and influencers, with a focus on emerging studios and games in the early stages of development to generate interest up to launch.

"A rapidly growing number of today's creators [...] want to be advocates and partners, curating relationships with studios where they aren't simply contracted to play and stream a studio's game for short term gain, but invest personally in its long-term success," said Beck.

"BIP exists to facilitate these relationships, ensuring creators are foundationally matched with studio clients, so their go-to-market roadmap is paved with the best publishing agreements possible."

He added: "Our goal is to ensure that the studios we represent, regardless of development team size or resources, have every opportunity for success and recognition in a crowded marketplace."

Correction: The headline previously referred to Beck as a former Twitch director. In fact, he worked for Loaded and represented some creators on Twitch. The headline has been amended.