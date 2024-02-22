Football Manager 2024 and Viewfinder lead UKIE Video Game Awards 2024 nominations

The finalists for the UKIE Video Game Awards 2024 have been announced, with Sports Interactive's Football Manager 2024 and Sad Owl Studios' Viewfinder picking up the most nominations.

All the games that were nominated were made in the UK, including Dlala Studios' Disney Illusion Island for best console game, and FuturLab's PowerWash Simulator in the mixed reality game category.

Fireshine Games' Shadows of Doubt was also nominated for Game of the Year alongside Football Manager 2024 and Viewfinder.

Nominees were chosen by UKIE members, which consists of over 650 games companies from across the country in every sub sector of the industry.

UKIE members will also choose the winners, which will be announced at a dinner event in Birmingham on Thursday, March 7. For more information on attending, email sam@ukie.org.uk.

Read the full list of nominees below:

Game of the Year

Football Manager 2024 (Sports Interactive)

Shadows of Doubt (Fireshine Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Best PC game

Boltgun (Auroch Digital)

Football Manager 2024 (Sports Interactive)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Best console game

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Sumo Nottingham)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Best mobile game

Desta: The Memories Between (Ustwo Games)

Football Manager 2024 Mobile (Sports Interactive)

The Queen's Gambit Chess (Rockwater)

Best mixed reality game (VR, AR, XR)

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR (Ubisoft Leamington and Ubisoft Reflections)

PowerWash Simulator VR (FuturLab)

Synapse (nDreams)

Sustainability champion

Sports Interactive/Sega

Sumo Group

Ustwo Games

Diversity and inclusion champion

nDreams

Special Effect

Sumo Group

Best developer

FuturLab

Playground Games

Sumo Digital

Best publisher

nDreams

Secret Mode

Yogscast Games

Rising Star

Bonsai Collective

Sad Owl Studios

Sketchbook Games