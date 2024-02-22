If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Football Manager 2024 and Viewfinder lead UKIE Video Game Awards 2024 nominations

Both titles were nominated for Game of the Year, alongside Shadows of Doubt

Sophie McEvoy avatar
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Published on

The finalists for the UKIE Video Game Awards 2024 have been announced, with Sports Interactive's Football Manager 2024 and Sad Owl Studios' Viewfinder picking up the most nominations.

All the games that were nominated were made in the UK, including Dlala Studios' Disney Illusion Island for best console game, and FuturLab's PowerWash Simulator in the mixed reality game category.

Fireshine Games' Shadows of Doubt was also nominated for Game of the Year alongside Football Manager 2024 and Viewfinder.

Nominees were chosen by UKIE members, which consists of over 650 games companies from across the country in every sub sector of the industry.

UKIE members will also choose the winners, which will be announced at a dinner event in Birmingham on Thursday, March 7. For more information on attending, email sam@ukie.org.uk.

Read the full list of nominees below:

Game of the Year

  • Football Manager 2024 (Sports Interactive)
  • Shadows of Doubt (Fireshine Games)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Best PC game

  • Boltgun (Auroch Digital)
  • Football Manager 2024 (Sports Interactive)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Best console game

  • Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios)
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Sumo Nottingham)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Best mobile game

  • Desta: The Memories Between (Ustwo Games)
  • Football Manager 2024 Mobile (Sports Interactive)
  • The Queen's Gambit Chess (Rockwater)

Best mixed reality game (VR, AR, XR)

  • Assassin's Creed Nexus VR (Ubisoft Leamington and Ubisoft Reflections)
  • PowerWash Simulator VR (FuturLab)
  • Synapse (nDreams)

Sustainability champion

  • Sports Interactive/Sega
  • Sumo Group
  • Ustwo Games

Diversity and inclusion champion

  • nDreams
  • Special Effect
  • Sumo Group

Best developer

  • FuturLab
  • Playground Games
  • Sumo Digital

Best publisher

  • nDreams
  • Secret Mode
  • Yogscast Games

Rising Star

  • Bonsai Collective
  • Sad Owl Studios
  • Sketchbook Games

Related topics
Awards Ukie
