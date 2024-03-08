Viewfinder wins Game of the Year at the UKIE Video Game Awards 2024
There were also five inductees into the UK Games Industry Hall of Fame, including Peter Molyneux and Ian Livingstone
The UKIE Video Game Awards 2024 took place last night, with Sad Owl Studios' Viewfinder taking home UK Game of the Year alongside best console game.
Sports Interactive's Football Manager 24 won best PC game, while Ustwo Games' Desta: The Memories Between received the award for best mobile game followed by FuturLab's PowerWash Simulator VR for best mixed reality game.
Sumo Digital won the accolade for best developer and Secret Mode took home the award for best publisher. Bonsai Games was named Rising Star, an award sponsored by GamesIndustry.biz.
Among the winners, there were five inductees into the UK Games Industry Hall of Fame including Peter Molyneux, Jonathan Smith, Charles Cecil, Ian Livingstone, and Noirin Carmody.
Read the full list of winners below:
- UK Game of the Year: Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)
- Best UK console game: Viewfinder
- Best UK PC game: Football Manager 24 (Sports Interactive)
- Best UK Mobile: Desta: The Memories Between (Ustwo Games)
- Best UK mixed reality game (VR, AR, XR): PowerWash Simulator VR (FuturLab)
- Sustainability Champion: Ustwo Games
- Diversity and Inclusion Champion: Special Effect
- Best UK developer: Sumo Digital
- Best UK publisher: Secret Mode
- Rising Star: Bonsai Games
Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox