UKIE names Nick Poole as its next CEO

UKIE has announced that Nick Poole will serve as the trade body's new CEO.

Currently CEO of the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals (CILIP), Poole will begin his role on April 1, 2024.

He will take over from former CEO Jo Twist, who left UKIE earlier this year to become chief executive officer of the music industry trade group BPI.

Head of commercial and membership Sam Collins and strategic project lead Dan Wood will continue to operate as acting co-CEOs in the interim.

Poole was CEO at CILIP for eight years. Before that, he was CEO of the Collections Trust, an independent UK-based charity working with museums, libraries, galleries, and archives.

He's also an industry representative for the Government Media Literacy Taskforce, served as the Chair of Wikimedia UK, and has been an expert advisor for the National Digitisation Programmes.

Poole has commissioned educational games during some of his previous roles, and has also worked with UKIE initiatives such as Digital Schoolhouse.

"I could not be more excited to take up the role of CEO of UKIE at this pivotal moment for the UK's video games and interactive entertainment industry," said Poole.

"Video games are serious business, and I am looking forward to bringing my experience in growing professional membership associations and in government liaison to help secure the recognition and investments it deserves."

He added: "I would like to acknowledge the leadership of Jo Twist, Tim Woodley and the UKIE board, as well as Sam Collins, Dan Wood, and UKIE's dedicated team, who have positioned UKIE perfectly to take a leading role as we look ahead to this exciting new era."

Chair of UKIE Tim Woodley said: "After a rigorous six-month process, we are thrilled that we have found in Nick the right combination of CEO experience, a growth driver, a heavyweight lobbyist and an acute sense of how to lead an organisation with mission, purpose, and equality.

"I'd like to thank our interim co-CEOs, Sam Collins and Dan Wood, and the whole of the UKIE team for not missing a beat during this period and affording us the requisite time to get this appointment right for the long-term good of the organisation and of the industry."